Which canvas messenger bag is best?

A messenger bag is a perfect bag for carrying everything from laptops and chargers to books and keys. With a comfortable cross-body strap, messenger bags are great for those who want to hold all of their belongings without relying on a classic backpack’s double strap design. Messenger bags are great for everyone, including professionals who need to carry their work and students who need to bring their laptops and their school books.

Benefits of a canvas messenger bag

Comfort

Messenger bags can switch from shoulder to shoulder, allowing you to be comfortable regardless of where it rests. Additionally, because it always leans against your body, it is most often less intrusive than more traditional backpacks and more versatile.

Convenience

Messenger bags are some of the most convenient bags out there. Because the primary flap of the bag opens upwards, it is much easier to reach the contents of the pack than traditional backpacks. Additionally, with the primary pocket resting to your side or in front of you, it is easier than ever to grab your belongings while in public or on public transportation.

Style

Whether you are on your way to class or carrying important projects for work, there is a style of messenger bag to match everyone’s tastes. Additionally, messenger bags can use various materials, including sack bags made from cloth and canvas to give your look an almost retro feeling or leather bags that speak to professionalism and elegance.

The best canvas messenger bags

Best of the best canvas messenger bag

CoolBELL Laptop Messenger Bag Vintage Shoulder Bag

Our take: You can use this messenger bag in three ways, either as a backpack, a shoulder bag or a classic messenger bag. Along with a high-quality waxed canvas design, this bag is durable, elegant and perfect for anyone who wants a high-quality messenger bag.

What we like: The diversity in both pockets and carrying styles makes this bag one of the most versatile messenger bags out there.

What we dislike: Some users have reported low strap integrity, with the strap degrading over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck canvas messenger bag

Sweetbriar Classic Messenger Bag

Our take: This bag is simple and spacious. It is perfect for anyone looking to get a nondescript bag for carrying all your personal belongings.

What we like: Available in 7 different colors, its simple and retro military design makes it perfect for any work or trip.

What we dislike: It’s a bit plain and better for practicality than for creating a fashion statement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Waterproof Waxed Canvas 15″ Macbook pro/ 15.6” Laptop Messenger Bag

Our take: Made with a mix of waterproof waxed canvas and genuine leather, this bag’s design is excellent for outdoor use in places with unpredictable climates.

What we like: It’s sturdy and great for carrying a laptop and other belongings while also being incredibly stylish.

What we dislike: Some users reported the buckles on the strap would shift over time and require constant adjusting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

RAVUO Messenger Bag

Our take: Durable and waterproof, this messenger bag is great for travel and leisure.

What we like: It has an extra padded shoulder pad for a more comfortable hold and a padded interior pocket designed specifically for laptops.

What we dislike: Reports state that the strap may slide with heavier loads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Modoker Messenger Bag

Our take: Another versatile option, the Modoker bag, has pockets for various options, including pen pockets, a water bottle pocket and a laptop compartment.

What we like: Its spacious design provides a place to put all of the belongings you’d need for school or work.

What we dislike: Though sleek, this bag is only available in two distinct styles, black and tan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

TOPWOLF Canvas Messenger Bag

Our take: A great travel and day bag, the TOPWOLF bag provides the space and comfort needed for any kind of trip.

What we like: It is the perfect size for holding all of the essentials, like a phone, wallet, keys, as well as something like a water bottle and notebook.

What we dislike: Though not as large as many other messenger bag options, it makes up for it in portability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

MiCoolker Messenger Bag

Our take: This messenger bag has one of the most helpful pocket designs, opening up to hold things like a phone, credit cards and pens while also having ample space for something like a laptop and books.

What we like: Available in over a dozen different colors, this bag is excellent for carrying all of your belongings in a bag that matches your style.

What we dislike: Some users have reported a few of the zippers breaking after some time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.