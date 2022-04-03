What do you need to protect your stuff while traveling?

When traveling, the last thing you want to worry about is whether or not your valuables are safe. In the airport, on the street and even at your lodging, it’s important to have the right products along for the trip to make sure that your valuables are safe and secure.

Aside from suitcases, bags and wallets, be sure to consider add-ons such as a TSA-approved lock or money belt. If you’re more concerned about keeping your stuff safe from the elements than safe from other people, consider options like backpack rain covers or waterproof pouches.

Best suitcases to keep your stuff safe while traveling

Top carry-on suitcase to keep your stuff safe

Andiamo Classico Zipperless Suitcase

What you need to know: The Andiamo Classico is a must-have for frequent flyers and is especially recommended for domestic flights when you fly with valuables.

What you’ll love: Small enough to be a carry-on bag, the Classico is a zipperless suitcase equipped with a TSA lock to ensure that prying hands won’t have access to your valuables.

What you should consider: This suitcase is a bit pricey for a carry-on bag but more than makes up for it with its long lifespan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top affordable carry-on suitcase to keep your stuff safe

Coolife Expandable Carry-On

What you need to know: This sleek suitcase from Coolife comes with a TSA lock and a durable exterior to keep your stuff safe while traveling.

What you’ll love: This carry-on has a spacious interior and plenty of pockets to store your valuables.

What you should consider: This suitcase closes with a zipper but is notably durable compared to similar models from other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top full-sized suitcase to keep your stuff safe

Pelican Air 1615 Travel Case

What you need to know: The Pelican Air 1615 is designed to get your valuables from point A to point B as safely as possible. It is waterproof and ultra-durable.

What you’ll love: This case works great as a checked bag and makes traveling with valuables a breeze with its zipperless design and built-in TSA lock.

What you should consider: This case is bulky and the shape of it can make transporting it on your own a bit awkward, but the amount of space and security that it provides is unmatched.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top affordable full-sized suitcase to keep your stuff safe

Samsonite Freeform 28 inch Hardside Expandable Suitcase

What you need to know: This full-sized hard-side suitcase is durable and comes with a TSA lock.

What you’ll love: It is a very spacious suitcase and can be expanded to fit more luggage.

What you should consider: It is closed with a zipper that may wear out over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best backpacks to keep your stuff safe while traveling

Top backpack to keep your stuff safe while traveling

Nomatic Navigator Travel Backpack

What you need to know: This backpack is large enough to fit everything you’ll need while still being small enough to carry onto an airplane.

What you’ll love: The Navigator is made out of water-resistant material and has anti-theft features.

What you should consider: This backpack advertises a compartment that can fit laptops up to 17 inches but it is a tight fit for most 15-inch laptops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top affordable backpack to keep your stuff safe while traveling

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

What you need to know: This basic backpack is great for carrying around valuables while traveling thanks to its secret anti-theft compartment.

What you’ll love: The design of this backpack is not only durable but also stylish. Even though it looks small, it can fit a lot of things.

What you should consider: It’d be difficult to find a better backpack with security features for the price but consider whether or not you will need a larger bag for your specific needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best wallets to keep your money safe

Top wallet to keep your money safe while traveling

NOMATIC Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet

What you need to know: This front-pocket wallet from Nomatic is a great option for carrying your cash, cards and keys on the go.

What you’ll love: This wallet can carry up to 15 cards and has a hidden pocket for cash and keys.

What you should consider: Carrying a front-pocket wallet is safer when traveling, especially in crowded places, but this design may not accommodate you if you carry a lot of cash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top affordable wallet to keep your money safe while traveling

Travelambo Front Pocket Leather Wallet

What you need to know: This wallet is stylish and comes with plenty of pockets for cards and cash.

What you’ll love: The design, durability and security that this wallet provides are unmatched for its cheap price tag.

What you should consider: This wallet holds up to six cards, so it may not be big enough if you plan to carry several debit, credit, identification or gift cards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

