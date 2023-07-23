MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — Christmas in July. Everything you love about the festive winter holiday smack-dab in the middle of summer. According to Hallmark, the “half Christmas” celebration is simply a time to enjoy the winter festive holiday in summer with friends and families. However, it does drum up the age old question, are real Christmas trees better than artificial?

Chad Pierskalla, professor of Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources, at West Virginia University, wanted to find empirical evidence to a media news report claim that real trees can help with mental health like reducing stress, anxieties, and depression.

“Those are primarily propositions based on research in nature in general,” Pierskalla said. “We wanted to take that to the next step and specifically look at the benefits as it relates to Christmas trees and provide real empirical evidence for that.”

The study began with researchers shopping for Christmas trees at a farm, a tree lot, and looked at artificial trees in a retail settings. They developed a 3-minute video in which participants used to provide feedback.

“We asked our respondents to evaluate those videos that showed examples of Christmas tree

displays and evaluate the restorativeness they perceived in the displays,” Pierskalla said.

The team’s findings showed that shopping for Christmas trees helps customers recover from mental fatigue, improved concentration, restored their capacity to focus attention, and help feel less irritable. The study also showed a type of interest or fascination while shopping for real and artificial trees.

“The indoor trees are fascinating, according to our study participants,” Pierskalla said. “But it’s the type of fascination that’s like watching a sporting event on TV. It’s not the type of fascination you would find in nature, listening to the wind blow in the leaves or watching a ripple on a pond. That’s a softer fascination, and that’s the epicenter of fascination that nature can provide. It’s the type of fascination that’s needed to recover from fatigue.”

The basis of the research framework the team referred to as “attention restoration theory”, suggests mental fatigue and concentration can be improved by interacting with nature.

The team hopes to refine their study by comparing different types of real tree displays for the benefit of bringing nature and indoor plants into human-made designs like retail and classroom settings to bring the benefit their study suggest they have on mental health to those areas.

The researchers also would like to promote getting people outdoors for the effects nature has on mental health overall. Something Pierskalla said is not a new idea.

“It goes back to Hippocrates, who was one of the first to identify the healing benefits of nature when he stated nature itself is the best physician,” he said. “But maybe somewhere along the line, we forgot that important message.”

Pierskalla adds the bigger picture is to bring people back to nature in West Virginia. An idea behind the year-long celebration called “Endlessly Wild and Wonderful” that hopes to connect people to West Virginia public lands. The event also includes the harvesting of the 2023 U.S. Capital Christmas Tree from our own Monongahela National Forest later this year.