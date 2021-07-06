Space Talk w/Bradley: Stargazing events to enjoy in July

(WVNS) If you love everything about space, July looks to hold some very interesting celestial events for us around the Mountain State. From Mercury being visible to a meteor shower getting started, July will have a couple of nightly surprises for us to enjoy!

JULY 5th – EARTH AT APHELION – On this day around 6 pm, the Earth will reach its furthest point away from the sun in our orbit. From this point forward, we will be pulled back closer to the sun for the rest of the year until we hit Perihelion, or our closest position to the sun in our orbit on January 4th, 2022. As we know, it takes about a year for us to make a complete orbit around the sun from our closest to the farthest point. Well, 365 and a quarter days to be exact but we save the quarter day for 3 years and add Leap Year on the 4th year to correct the difference.

JULY 8th – MERCURY AND A CRESCENT MOON – If you are an early riser, you may be able to catch a glimpse of Mercury alongside our own moon. If you are able to find the crescent moon around 4:20 a.m. along the horizon, put four fingers up at arm’s length with your pointer finger closest to the moon, your pinky finger will be on or close to mercury. To get a better look at the closest planet to our sun, binoculars or a telescope could be used until about sunrise. Once the sun comes up, it’ll be dangerous to use either to look at Mercury.

JULY 9th – NEW MOON – For those that like the darkest of nights for the best stargazing, Friday, July 9th, will be your night to, dare we say, shine. During this night, don’t be surprised to catch a few passing shooting stars as we get closer to the peak of our first meteor shower of this month.

JULY 11th to JULY 14th – MEN AND WOMAN UNITE: – If women are from Venus and Men are from Mars, the two genders unite in the night sky for a 3-night dance across the heavens. Venus and Mars will be side-by-side during the night in very close conjunction which will be visible in the low west-northwest sky. The Red Planet and Earth’s Twin will be easy to spot with Mars’ red color and the brightness of Venus.

JULY 17th – AUGUST 26TH – STARS FALL TO EARTH – The sky will start to fill up with shooting stars from July 17th through the month of August as we begin the annual Perseid Meteor Shower. While the meteor shower doesn’t peak until the night of August 11th into the 12th, folks from years past have reported seeing shooting stars in the night sky weeks before the peak event. On the peak next month, you could see up to 100 meteors per hour! In the meantime, be sure to look up all this month to make your wish on your very own shooting star.

JULY 20th – FIRST STEPS ON THE MOON – The landing site of the Apollo Mission will be visible this night as the moon reaches the “waning gibbous” phase, or roughly 3/4 full. Mare Tranquillitatis or “Sea of Tranquility” will be a prominent feature on the brightly lit moon. July 20th also marks the 52nd anniversary of one of man’s greatest accomplishments of walking on the surface of the moon. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first stepped foot on the moon on July 20th, 1969.

JULY 23rd – FULL THUNDER MOON- On Friday, July’s full moon will rise at roughly 10:37 pm. The July full moon is also known as the Full Thunder Moon, Buck Moon or Hay Moon. The moon will rise in the east as the Sun sets in the west. On July 24th, the slightly less full moon will be joined by Jupiter and Saturn for the duration of Saturday Night.

Celestrial dates provided by Space.com