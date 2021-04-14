Senior Spotlight

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Prescribed burn scheduled for Grandview area
Top Stories
Global company adds 100 new jobs to West Virginia location
Video
Top Stories
With 100 days to go, Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic Olympics
WV 311 Bridge and I-64 Westbound Ramp in Greenbrier County to close for repairs in May
Minnesota ex-police officer to be charged in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright
Video
Local law enforcement agencies to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
COVID-19
Vaccinate West Virginia: A coronavirus vaccination town hall
Top Stories
Mercer County Health Department to host multiple vaccine clinics
Top Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms nine new deaths, more than 400 recoveries across WV
Top Stories
Gov. Justice provides vaccine administration update following Johnson & Johnson stoppage
FEMA provides financial support for funerals during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Gov. Justice orders all Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration to be paused in WV
US recommends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use over blood clots
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Honoring Black History
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Showers Continue Tonight
Video
Top Stories
Rain All Day Today
Video
Better Chance for Rain Tomorrow
Video
More clouds and wind today
Video
Small Rain Chances and Cool Temperatures
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
C. Vivian Stringer signs 5-year extension with Rutgers
Top Stories
Pandemic making NFL draft’s small school gems harder to find
Top Stories
NFL’s revised offseason program includes mandatory minicamp
With 100 days to go, Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic Olympics
Twins SS Andrelton Simmons out after positive COVID-19 test
Dallas Wings control WNBA draft with top two picks
Living Local
TV Schedule
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
$10K Bucket Challenge
Senior Spotlight
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
59News Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Senior Spotlight
Trending Stories
Chanda Adkins appointed to WV House of Delegates
Video
Mercer County man wins ‘Master Distiller’ TV show competition
Video
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison, AP source says
FEMA provides financial support for funerals during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
News
Minnesota ex-police officer to be charged in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright
Video
WV 311 Bridge and I-64 Westbound Ramp in Greenbrier County to close for repairs in May
Deep Water Horizon survivor recounts tragedy
Video
‘Ascend WV’ receives 2k applications within 36 hours of website going live
Video
StormTracker 59
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News