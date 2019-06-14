Severe Weather Desk

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
20°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Honoring Black History Month: Looking back at Herbie Brooks basketball career
Top Stories
Alleged sex abuse over 10 years lands a Beckley woman in jail
Top Stories
Biden to reopen ACA insurance exchanges, sign health care orders
Clearing fire hydrants can help first responders during snow storms
Unrest grows in crisis-hit Lebanon amid coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19 LATEST: Active cases in WV continue to fall
COVID-19
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Clearing fire hydrants can help first responders during snow storms
Top Stories
Warming Center to open Thursday and Friday night
Video
Windy and Cold Today
Video
Snow moves in tonight
Video
Quiet This Morning, Snow Returns Tonight
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Chloe Kim returns to the superpipe rested, healthy and wiser
Top Stories
AP Source: QB Watson requests trade from Houston Texans
Top Stories
The Latest: Vegas-Blues game postponed due to COVID protocol
Tanaka leaves Yankees, rejoins former team to pitch in Japan
O’Neal hosting SHAQ Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday
2021 Virginia Tech Football schedule
Living Local
TV Schedule
Tackle Hunger
The Great Big Game Tire Giveaway
Remarkable Women
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Severe Weather Desk
Weather Blog
Windy and Cold Today
Video
More st59blog
Send us your StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports!
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Top News
Honoring Black History Month: Looking back at Herbie Brooks basketball career
Alleged sex abuse over 10 years lands a Beckley woman in jail
Biden to reopen ACA insurance exchanges, sign health care orders
Clearing fire hydrants can help first responders during snow storms
COVID-19 LATEST: Active cases in WV continue to fall
More Top Stories
Untitled Document
StormTracker59 Meteorologists
Heidi Moore
Chief Meteorologist
Liam Healy
Meteorologist
Amber Kulick
Meteorologist
Ann Lockard
Meteorologist
Windy and Cold Today
Video
Snow moves in tonight
Video
More st59blog
Trending Stories
Alleged sex abuse over 10 years lands a Beckley woman in jail
UPDATE: Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department now investigating shooting, victim’s identity released
Gallery
2021 Virginia Tech Football schedule
Volunteer organization trying to create community grocery in McDowell County
Thief caught on camera multiple times, victims asking for help
COVID-19 LATEST: Active cases in WV continue to fall
Two arrested after Oak Hill Police find $75K worth of heroin
News
Warming Center to open Thursday and Friday night
Video
College students talk about struggles pandemic is creating
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News
StormTracker59
Tweets by Stormtracker59