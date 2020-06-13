Beckley Babe Ruth league back on the diamond swinging

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball team is back on the diamond for their annual summer season. President of Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball, Doug Leeber, made the executive decision to move forward with practice and games after Governor Justice gave youth sports the green light a few weeks ago. He insists they are doing everything they can to keep athletes and coaches safe from COVID-19.

“We will be cleaning all the shared equipment like catchers gear, batting helmets, stuff like that,” Leeber said. “Stuff people don’t have personally the league has, we have to sanitize that between each game.”

They’ll be taking the temperatures of the athletes and parents before they gather in the stadium for games. Concessions will also transform to a “text and order” to-go service to avoid large crowds.

Although things look a little different this summer because of guidelines leagues have to follow, coaches and players are just happy to be back out on the field. Babe Ruth Baseball Coach, Brian Lester is thrilled that the boys are getting the opportunity to play.

“I am very happy to be back out. These kids didn’t get to play high school and I was afraid they weren’t going to play any this summer so it’s a big deal,” Lester said.

Opening Day for the league is set for Monday, June 22, 2020, first pitch is at 5:45 p.m. at Harry Lewin Field.