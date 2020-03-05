Lady Hokies fall in second round of ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, NC (WVNS) — The Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament tipped off on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The Hokies were the number five seed going into the tournament and played Thursday, March 5, 2020 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons who were the 13 seed. With the Hokies being the five seed, they had a first round by and laced up for their first game of the tournament at 11 a.m.

The Hokies went into half tied with the Demon Deacons 26 and stayed neck-in-neck all the way through the third quarter. Going into the fourth is when Wake Forest began to pull away. The Hokies did not quit, but fell short to Wake Forest 58-55.

Taja Cole, a Virginia Tech Graduate Guard, said Wake Forest was just the better team in today’s match up.

“I think they were just the better team this morning. I gotta give hats off to Wake, they played a really good game today. This part of the season it’s all about the team that makes the least mistakes and and today they made least mistakes so that was the outcome,” Cole said.

Aisha Sheppard, a Virginia Tech Junior Guard, knew the Hokies did not play their usual game and did not execute well.

“They had a game plan and they obviously needed this win to go into postseason and to do some things. They stuck to their game plan and we just did not stick to ours. We didn’t play well. We didn’t play our usual Hokie basketball,” Sheppard said.

The Hokies season may not be over as there is a good possibility they will continue their post season play in the NCAA Tournament.