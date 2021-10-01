Spooky Spirit Showcase

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
Covering Washington
U.S. & World News
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
Concord University hosting in person Homecoming after at home celebration in 2020
Top Stories
Mount Hope woman sentenced to prison for burglary
Infrastructure package reaches stalemate between progressive and moderate Democrats
Video
Beckley VA hosts first virtual women’s health town hall
Raleigh County mom gets answers after her special needs child’s routine changed
Video
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Quiet for Friday and Saturday, Unsettled Again by Sunday
Video
Top Stories
Chilly Thursday Night. Nice on Friday
Video
Little Change for Thursday
Video
Cooler temperatures are likely for Wednesday night. A nice day again on Thursday.
Video
Cooling off slowly, warmer by the weekend
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Breast Cancer Awareness Gift Card Giveaway
Fan of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
NWSL calls off weekend games after allegations against coach
Top Stories
Concord University hosting in person Homecoming after at home celebration in 2020
Top Stories
Analysis: Kicking Kraze or Field Goal Frenzy, the foot wins
Wade, Giants beat D-backs in 9th, hold 2-game NL West edge
Record night for Taurasi, Mercury in Game 2 rout over Aces
Thomas leads Sun to 79-68 win over Sky to even series 1-1
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Spooky Spirit Showcase
Trending Stories
Mount Hope woman sentenced to prison for burglary
Winter 2021/22 Outlook: NOAA Climate Prediction Center update released
Beckley Police Department searching for catalytic converter thief
10-Day Forecast
WV Vaccine Lottery: Latest ‘Do It for Babydog’ Round 2 winners announced
Hispanic Heritage Month: The Road to Citizenship
Large amount of heroin and money found in Summers County drug arrest
Bluefield Fire recognized for heroic rescue in Matoaka
Video
Oak Hill beautifying city with bear statues
What is Monoclonal Antibody Therapy and how does it work against COVID-19?