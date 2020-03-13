2020 Masters postponed due to Coronavirus

FILE – In this April 5, 2018, file photo, Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard during the first round at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Augusta National decided Friday, March 13, 2020, to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus. Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date. Ridley did not say when it would be held. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

AUGUSTA, GA (WVNS) — Fred Ridley, the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced Friday, March 13, 2020 the 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed. This comes after a statement on Wednesday, March 4 saying that everything was going to go on as scheduled. However, since the recent escalation of concern over the Coronavirus, things have changed.

Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. Fred Ridley – Augusta National Golf Club Chairman

As of right now they do not have a set date for when they plan to take to the course but you can find updates and the full statement on Augusta’s website.