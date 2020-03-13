2020 Masters postponed due to Coronavirus

AUGUSTA, GA (WVNS) — Fred Ridley, the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced Friday, March 13, 2020 the 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed. This comes after a statement on Wednesday, March 4 saying that everything was going to go on as scheduled. However, since the recent escalation of concern over the Coronavirus, things have changed.
Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.Fred Ridley – Augusta National Golf Club Chairman
As of right now they do not have a set date for when they plan to take to the course but you can find updates and the full statement on Augusta’s website.