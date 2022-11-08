(WVNS) — The 2022 State Volleyball Tournament starts on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and four area teams will be representing Southern West Virginia.

AAA COURT 1

#5 Bridgeport vs. #4 Woodrow Wilson – Wednesday, Nov 9. at 8:30 A.M.

The winner will play Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 P.M.

Semi-Final and State Championship will be played on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

A COURT 2

#5 Moorefield vs. #4 Greenbrier West – Wednesday, Nov 9. at 8:30 A.M.

The winner will play Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 P.M.

#6 James Monroe vs. Ritchie County – Wednesday, Nov 9. – running schedule, the game will be played once game 3 is complete

Winner will play Wednesday, Nov. 9 – running schedule

Semi Final and State Championship will be played on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

AA COURT 3

#8 Frankfort vs. #1 Shady Spring – Wednesday, Nov 9. – running schedule, game will be played once game 1 is complete

Winner will play Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 P.M.

Semi-Final and State Championship will be played on Thursday, November 10, 2022.