49ers home away from home at The Greenbrier Resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The San Francisco 49ers announced earlier this month they would be staying at The Greenbrier Resort for their east coast games. They officially made themselves at home at America’s Resort this week as they prepare for the rest of their east coast schedule.

Head Coach Mike Shanahan said The Greenbrier is a well equipped place to host a football team; not just for the facilities, but also for the activities the players and staff can participate in during their off days.

“You need a place where you have practice fields to start with, you want a place that’s on the East Coast to start with, so you don’t have to change time, you want a place that can accommodate everyone as far as meeting rooms and hotel rooms,” Shanahan said. “This place has put on training camp for a number of teams, so it’s actually built amazingly perfect for this. So I cant think of a better place for it.”

The 49ers will head to Metlife Stadium on Sunday, September 27, 2020, to take on the New York Giants. The team will head back to The Greenrbier after the game, and stay as they finish up their east coast games.