87th West Virginia Open tees off

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The 87th West Virginia Open Championship teed off on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs. More than 130 players took to the course with the goal of making it to Thursday, where the top 60 will play for the Championship Title.

The golfers have two days of play, 36 holes to make it to Thursday. The Open Championship is open to amateur players and professional players. Chris Slack, the Tournament Director, said the groups that teed off in the morning will tee off in the afternoon on day two.

“You get 36 holes before the cut is made, so the people playing this afternoon, they go out early tomorrow and the ones that played this morning are the afternoon wave tomorrow,” Slack said.

Round two tees off Wednesday, June 24, 2020. To find the rankings from round one visit golfgenius.com