A new coach and young team is not lowering the Bobcats expectations for the season

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Summers County Bobcats start this season with a new man at the helm.

Head Coach Josh Evans came to Hinton from Oak hill, where he spent last season as an offensive coordinator. Evans said he owes this new job to everything he learned from the two head coaches he previously worked with, David Moneypenny at Oak Hill, and Frank Spangler at Fayetteville high school.

“Those two are awesome if you know anything about Southern West Virginia football they are well known. They have prepared me well for this. They knew it was going to happen, it just happened a little sooner than we expected. They are both mentors in my mind I look to them a lot for answers,” Evans said.

For Evans, this offseason was all about coming into his own as a head coach.

“We are just trying to change the culture, we are going to set it the way we want it to be with the kids buying in. We could not ask for a better group of kids, they have bought in from day one,” Evans said.

Buying in to a system can be a bit easier when you only have two seniors on the roster. Evans knows he will have to rely on playmakers no matter the grade, like sophomore quarterback Brandan Issac.

“Not having that many seniors requires you to step up and perform a lot better. You can’t get wild, you have to stay calm and stay composed. You have to rely on your teammates and they have to rely on you, so you can’t miss out on your job,” Issac said.

Evans said the main thing he wants to focus on throughout the year is the attitude of the program. He believes if that falls into line, the rest should come along with it.

“The X and O’s part of it is pretty easy, it’s just building that relationship with them that is what you try to do but we are going to coach them hard,” Evans said.

What Evans teachers them on the field will translate in life and in the classroom.

“We set the law down early. We are going to have great attitudes, we are going to do the right thing on the field and in the classroom. As long as we are doing that as long as we are successful in the classroom then we are going to be successful out her,” Evans said.

With new faces on the field and the sidelines, energy is not something the Bobcats will lack this season. Junior Duke Dodson, said Coach Evans energy helps them.

“Really excited I mean you see coach out there he is crazy,” Dodson said.

For the players, they hope the excess of energy can make up for a lack of experience, and propel them into the postseason. Dodson and Issac said they are aiming big, and working for a State Title.

The Bobcats start their season at home on Thursday, August 26, 2021, against PikeView in the “Battle for the Bluestone”.