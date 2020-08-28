Alumni and supporters join Bluefield College in Golfers Challenge

BLUEFILED, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield College alumni, staff, and supporters joined together on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Finncastle Country Club for the 19th annual Bluefield College Golfer’s Challenge.

This event helps support and raise money for the Bluefield College Athletic Department so it can fund scholarships and purchase new equipment. This event is also the kick-off for a giving day at Bluefield College, called Rise up Rams. Joshua Cline, The Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Bluefield College, said this day is very important.

“We always try to raise about $30,000 a year for the day total, that goes through athletics fundraising as a whole and that is not just for each team, it takes so much more than that,” Cline said. “That is where we really like to have the community come in and help us meet the needs of our student athletes.”

If you are interested in making a donation, you can drop a gift off at Bluefield College or visit their website www.bluefield.edu/riseuprams