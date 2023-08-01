CHICAGO (AP) — In a matter of days, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer went from teammates on the New York Mets to opposite sides of a Lone Star rivalry.

That’s how it goes this time of year.

Verlander was shipped from New York to Houston ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, returning to the Astros after he helped them win the World Series last year. The retooling Mets received minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in the deal.

“It’s a big day when you have your Cy Young guy come back,” Houston owner Jim Crane told The Associated Press.

Looking for another deep October run, Philadelphia acquired Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers. With the addition of the All-Star right-hander, the NL champion Phillies are planning to go with a six-man rotation.

“High quality guy,” Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. “Good citizen. Good person. Hard worker. All the intangibles.”

A couple more NL East contenders also were active. The major league-leading Atlanta Braves boosted their bullpen by adding reliever Brad Hand in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. The Miami Marlins got slugging infielder Jake Burger in a deal with the Chicago White Sox and first baseman Josh Bell from Cleveland.

The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles added Jack Flaherty to their rotation in a trade with St. Louis. The disappointing Cardinals also dealt shortstop Paul DeJong to the Toronto Blue Jays, who acted quickly after Bo Bichette was sidelined by right knee soreness.

Looking to salvage an underwhelming season, San Diego acquired 43-year-old left-hander Rich Hill and first baseman/designated hitter Ji Man Choi in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Padres began the year with World Series aspirations, but they need a strong finish just to make the playoffs.

The New York Yankees are facing a similar situation. They upgraded their pitching staff by adding right-handers Keynan Middleton from the active White Sox and Spencer Howard in a trade with Texas.

Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernández were among a group of players who were thought to be on the market but remained in place after the deadline passed.

“This was a very strong sellers’ market,” Phillies President Dave Dombrowski said. “There were very few clubs that were actually looking to sell, and a lot of clubs that were willing to buy.”

The 40-year-old Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with New York in December. He was expected to team with Scherzer for a strong 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation, but each of the ace right-handers had some injury issues and the high-priced Mets underperformed for much of the year. Scherzer was traded to Texas on Sunday.

The Rangers and Astros are battling for the AL West lead, and the addition of a three-time Cy Young Award winner for each team should make that division even more compelling down the stretch. With Shohei Ohtani staying in his only major league home, at least through the deadline, the Los Angeles Angels also are fighting for a playoff spot.

