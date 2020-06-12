Appalachian League baseball delayed indefinitely

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Minor League Baseball is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a release on Friday, June 12, 2020 the Appalachian League announced the 2020 season is delayed indefinitely.

The league and its clubs, which include the Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays, are monitoring the situation as it develops. They are also working with Major League Baseball affiliates while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and adhering to local reopening guidelines.

Read More from the Appalachian League

According to a release, the decision was made with the health and safety of the fans, players and staff as the league’s top priority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News