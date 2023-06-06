MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The month of June is a big deal for baseball in the Mountain State!

Baseball is booming and back in Mercer County. The Appalachian league will be kicking off soon as both the Princeton Whistle Pigs and the Bluefield Ridge Runners kick off their season at home.

59News was able to speak with both General Managers ahead of their season openers. Both managers say it takes a lot of work to put on a season, but Bluefield had to overcome a mulitple feet of floodwater to get the season started.

With three feet of water on the field and the club house, they pulled together in order to make it to opening day.

“I don’t think you’ll find a better setting for baseball than what we have here or have more fun than what we have here,” said Rocky Malamisura, the General Manager for the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

“Well, that’s [it], you’re right. I mean it, it’s a good place for them to come and learn. Hopefully they’ll gain some experience here playing a lot more. So we’re excited to have them, and I think all of them,” said Danny Shingleton, General Manager for the Princeton Whistle Pigs.

There is a rivalry between the two teams from Mercer County. The first game between them will happen June 17, 2023 at Bluefield.