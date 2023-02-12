GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The 2022 NFL season had plenty of highlights from unbelievable plays to crazy moments.

However, two moments stood out as times when the game took a backseat as fans and players came together in support and hope that injuries on the field would not prove insurmountable.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered severe injuries on national television; Tua in Week 4 and Damar in Week 17.

Tua’s concussion versus the Bengals came just a week after he was seen barely keeping his balance jogging off the field against the Bills.

Former NFL RB Glenn Deveaux said Tua’s injury could have been handled better.

“Personally, I question that Tua situation just because of how quickly he came back,” said Deveaux. “As you think about concussions, the most damage is done from one concussion to another, if you don’t give that brain a chance to heal.”

According to the NFL, the number of concussions went up in 2022, as 149 were reported compared to just 126 last year which is an 18 percent increase.

As for Damar, he suffered cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle during a play that looked routine.

Both players received well wishes and support from throughout the league.

Sadly, both of their futures are up in the air as Tua suffered a third concussion late in the season while Damar is waiting for more medical opinions on whether he should return.

However, Deveaux said the ability to identify injuries is far better now than when he played in the early 90s.

“There’s a lot of film all around, in terms of camera angles from everywhere, taking a look at injuries from different angles,” said Deveaux. “In the past, it may have been missed. You may bumped your head and we would say ‘had the cobwebs knocked, whatever that case may be.’ Where as now, cameras gonna catch everything and now you have people looking for those concussion protocols, variety of different things.”

Additionally, the league says overall player injuries decreased by 5.6 percent.