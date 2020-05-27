ATV riders hit trails at Burning Rock

SLAB FORK, WV (WVNS) — ATV trails and parks opened up all over the state last weekend. Although Burning Rock Off Road Park never closed, it saw some much needed foot traffic. With 10,000 acres and 150 miles of trails, Burning Rock is a great place to get outside and enjoy the springtime weather.

Dayne Corcoran, the Marketing Director at Burning Rock, explained some of their trail systems. She talked about one of their green trails, Tams Loop, a very popular trail for beginner and intermediate riders.

“The Tams Loop is about 17 miles long. We consider it family friendly. Green is open to pretty much anybody, your beginner riders, some of the intermediate riders seem to enjoy it,” Corcoran said. “That ride typically takes about two or two and a half hours. A lot quicker on a dirt bike.”

Burning Rock stayed open throughout the last two months, but because of the stay at home order, it did not see much business.

“Business was very slow because of the stay at home order and also because of the quarantine in place for people that would come from out of state to visit the area,” Corcoran said.

Burning Rock is back up and running. Corcoran said she is happy to welcome all visitors as they take the proper precautions when it comes to keeping their riders safe.

“Here we caution them to stay at a six foot distance and no gatherings larger than 10 at a cabin or at any of the camp sites,” Corcoran said.

Staff are only allowing one family at a time into their general shop and the concession stand is takeout only.