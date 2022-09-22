PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — An old rivalry is adding another chapter to its history as the West Virginia Mountaineers traveled south to Blacksburg to take on the Hokies of Virginia Tech.

On the line is control of the fabled Black Diamond Trophy, along with bragging rights over the region.

Coaches and players on both sides have been cordial when talking about the game this week.

Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry, while in his first year as a head coach, is no stranger to playing against WVU. He understands how important the game is to the people living in the region.



“A lot of friends that I went to elementary and junior high school with are West Virginia people, you know,” said Pry. “And they go every week and so you know, the Facebook messages are blowing up right now about the game, but you know, its a big game for both communities.”

But while the coaches and players have had their good sportsmanship on display, it doesn’t always extend to the fans.

Jerry Ramsey, graduate of VT Class of ’71 said that the Hokies aren’t “scared of those boys”



Robert Clubb, a WVU fan from Charleston, said in response that the Mountaineers were “gonna stomp them today.”

While the game should be exciting, it’ll be a long time before this rivalry is played as there are no games scheduled between the two teams for at least the next 10 years. So whoever wins tonight will be the home of the Black Diamond Trophy for a very long time.