BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two Beckley Babe Ruth All-Star Baseball Teams qualify for the regional tournament but need the community’s help getting there.

Beckley Babe Ruth’s 13-year-olds will be traveling to Janesville, Wisconsin, and the 14-year-olds will head to Lexington, Kentucky. Each team hoping to come back to Raleigh County with a regional title and their tickets punched to play in nationals.

Both teams need help getting to their respective locations and are asking for the community’s financial support.

“You know if you have it in your heart to donate to the league there is nothing too small. If it is 5 dollars are we glad to get it, you know that stuff adds up,” Rick Barbero, Manager of the 13-year-old Beckley Babe Ruth All-Star team said. “We have multiple fundraisers going on right now. We’ve been hitting up local businesses and they’ve been very good to help out.”

The assistant coach for the 14-year-olds, said they have a few different fundraisers coming up.

“We will be having a car wash. It is going to be out here at the Good Year on Eisenhower and then next Saturday, (July 15) we are having a coaches clinic and a baseball clinic for little league age but anyone who wants to come can come,” Robert Williams, Manager of the 14-year-olds told 59News.

Both teams will begin regional play on Wednesday, July 19. If you are interested in donating, you can call (304) 228-9027.