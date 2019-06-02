Beckley native to play for West Virginia Miners this summer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - The Miners season started on Thursday, May 30. They came up short in their home opener, but the story of the night was startingpPitcher Michael Maiolo, returning to play in his hometown after graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School.

Maiolo's first summer in the Prospect League brings him back to the Raleigh County seat. He spent his freshman year of college playing baseball at West Virginia Wesleyan College. Thursday night marked his first time pitching in Beckley since he played for the Flying Eagles.

He said he wasn't nervous until he stepped onto the mound in the first inning.

"I just thought it was going to be a normal thing. But once I finally got out there on the mound and started pitching, the nerves hit me," Maiolo said. "After the first inning... it just felt like I was kind of like at home cause I've been here for so long."

In Maiolo's Miners debut, he lasted 4 innings giving up 3 earned runs. The Miners ended up losing their home opener 10-7 against the Lafayette Aviators.