BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As kickoff creeps closer, the City of Beckley is ready to host the 2023 WVSSAC State Soccer Tournament.

The YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley will be hosting this year’s tournament.

The tournament format for 2023 will be a little different than previous years. The semi-finals will be played Thursday, November 2, 2023, with the finals being played that Saturday, November 4, 2023. The one-day rest in between tournament rounds is aimed at giving student-athletes an extra day’s rest and allow them to do other activities within the sports complex and community.

For the A-AA bracket, one seed Point Pleasant High School is slated to take on fourth seeded Wheeling Central Catholic. The other AAA semi-final will put second ranked Charleston Catholic against number three Lewis County.

In the AAA bracket, number one George Washington will take the pitch against number four Morgantown. Hurricane, who is the second seed, will play number three Spring Mills.

Good luck to all of the student-athletes, coaches, and support staff in this year’s tournament!