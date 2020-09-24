Beckley Rotary Club hosts first event since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — The Rotary Club in Beckley was finally able to meet to give back to the community. After a six month hiatus from in-person events, members of the Rotary club met on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Grandview Country Club for their Service Above Self Golf Tournament.

The objective of the tournament was to raise money for the local Beckley VFW post. Half of the earnings will go to the post and the other half will go to Beckley Rotaries Charities Fund. Dyane Corcoran, the Secretary of Beckley Rotary Club, said she was happy to be back in-person with members of the club and give back to the community.

“We are exhibiting one of our key elements which is service above self. It is always putting the things you do for the community over and above the things you do for yourself personally,” Corcoran said.