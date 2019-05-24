Benefit Softball Game set for Saturday in Bluefield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bowen Field set to host benefit softball game

Bluefield, WV (WVNS) - On Saturday, May 25, 2019, the Mercer County community is coming together to host a benefit softball game. The event will raise money for scholarship funds set up for Little Tony Webster and Lindsey Varney.

Both students attended high schools in Mercer County and lost their lives in 2019.

The softball game will feature local coaches, law enforcement and a few local personalities. The game begins at 2:00 p.m. at Bowen Field in Bluefield and a cook out will be held after the game.

Anyone is welcome to come out and support the cause. If it rains, and they decide to cancel the event, a make up date is scheduled for Monday, May 27.