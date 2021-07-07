Best Virginia prepares for TBT Basketball Tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Best Virginia Basketball got touches on the ball in a game setting on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 before the TBT Basketball Tournament begins.

The men were at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center for their exhibition game. They dominated the court with their height against Southern West Virginia Elite. The evening was full of slam dunks and three pointers on both sides of the ball.

Best Virginia Head Coach James Long, said these exhibition games are important before the tournament actually tips off.

“We have the luxury of playing and getting some game reps and that is what we talked about up there is get yourself familiar on what it is going to feel like on July 17th. You know it exhibition and stuff is going to go crazy this is our first time all together but try and maximize the amount of times we are going to get game reps and we can compare to the TBT,” Long said.

Best Virginia took this game 127 to 122 and will play another exhibition game on Friday.