Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

NASCAR insider breaks down Logano-Keselowski spat, Johnson’s final Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — The race week drama at Daytona International Speedway has focused on a crash between teammates.

On Thursday’s Countdown to Daytona, NASCAR insider Holly Cain joined hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly to discuss the relationship between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski following their collision at the Clash.

Cain also discussed Jimmie Johnson’s competitive nature as the NASCAR legend enters his final Daytona 500.

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in"

Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault"

Community remembers man who died in house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community remembers man who died in house fire"

Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup"

Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game"

New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia"