Bluefield Area Little League cancels season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield Area Little League announced Wednesday, May 27, 2020 it will not be having a 2020 season. After much consideration and talk with district, health, and government officials, board members felt this was the best decision to keep their players, coaches, and volunteers safe.

Little League President, Kyle Croye, said this was not an easy decision, but the safety of the players is most important, and they could not see a safe way of moving forward with the season.

“We had between 250-300 kids last year from 6th grade down playing. If us canceling the season means one of those kids does not get sick, then it is worth it. Baseball is not going anywhere, baseball will be back when this thing is over and we can resume,” Croye said.

The league is still hopeful it will be able to have a late summer season or a fall season depending on the guidelines and availability of players.