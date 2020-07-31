Bluefield Beavers Football sets eight game schedule

Bluefield, WV (WVNS) — Virginia High School Athletics announced on Monday, July 27, 2020 sports will not be played this fall. Some West Virginia sports teams were impacted by this decision.

Bluefield High School Football is one of the teams that had four Virginia schools on their schedule. The Beavers picked up three more in-state games to bring their season to eight games total.

Head Coach Fred Simon said he will take what we can get.

“We have picked up Princeton. We are going to play them twice because this year the state is allowing you to play a team twice, and still count it in the ratings and we have picked up Parkersburg, so that is 8 games,” Simon said.

The Beavers’ first game of the season will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at home against the Princeton Tigers.