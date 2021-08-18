Bluefield Beavers start their season with highly anticipated rivalry game

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — After a monumental 7-2 season last year the Bluefield Beavers have their eyes set on glory once again, and preparing to win it all starts well before the season does.

For Head Coach Freddy Simon, no matter what this season looks like, he has one goal in mind for his guys.

“Our outlook is always basically the same, we are going to work hard enough to put ourselves in a position to have a shot to win it all,” Simon said.

Simon said reaching the postseason for the 18th time in the twenty years would not be enough time time around. With experienced veterans at crucial key positions, he has high hopes for the next ten weeks.

“I think we have some good running backs some good receivers and the quarterback can run and throw so we will see. I think it is not going to be easy on teams to stop us as long as our line steps up and that is the key,” Simon said.

Simon is keeping a close eye on the progress of his youthful offensive line during practice leading up to the season. The Beavers have a new man leading the offense and that is Senior Ryker Brown.

“He is a very unselfish player he is a football player he cares about the team he has paid his dues he has played every position on the team basically on the offense except for line,” Simon said. “He is ready to go as a quarterback he can throw he can run he is going to be a good one.”

For Ryker, it is about getting comfortable in the system and establishing an early and strong relationship with his wideouts.

“I have been throwing to guys like Jacori and other receivers at the stadium and down here all the time and its fun I am glad to see it all come together this year,” Ryker said.

As the Beavers try to ride the river of last seasons momentum to the postseason, they are sure to run into a few dams along the way. They start off their season with possibly the most anticipated rivalry game in the area, one that senior Jacorian Green is ready for.

“the Graham game that is the one I’ve been waiting for, we play them a lot so we are kind of used to it,” Green said.

As the senior leader of this team, Brown and Green know the only way to make it to the end of the post season, is to make the most of each and every day from getting game reps to being mentally tough.

The Beavers start their season off the strongest way pssible as they take on Graham on Friday, August 27, 2021.