Bluefield College and Concord University Cheerleading prepares for Nationals

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Friends and family gathered at the dome on the campus of Bluefield college to watch the cheerleading squads of Bluefield and Concord University prepare for their final tune up session before they head to Florida for the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship. Coaches and players hope this final tune up helps with the team’s nerves come competition day.

Bluefield Cheer Coach Mykenzie Roach wants the girls to be ready to go. “I just want my team to realize we don’t need all the nerves, we can do it in front of a bunch of people and that we have the confidence,” Roach said.

Kelsey Knoops of Concord University is participating in her second nationals and is excited for the girls to show off their skills. “Hoping everyone kinda gets their nerves out, kinda gets use to being in front of the crowd and just ready to hit when we go to competition,” Knoops said.

The competition takes place from January 17th through the 19th at the ESPN wide world of sports complex.

