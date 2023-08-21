BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– With the Bluefield Graham game on Friday, August 25, 2023, many are getting more and more excited in the community.

The big football game usually pulls in big crowds and is full of action. Not only is this football classic big for the two high schools but also for the communities they are in.

Claude Erps, owner of Claude Erps Construction, is a big supporter of the game and talks about how large this game really is.

“It’s a big event. It’s one of the largest sporting events in the area, Mercer County and Tazewell. Everybody is looking for this and many many states know about this game.” Claude Erps, Owner of Claude Erps Construction

Kickoff at Mitchell Stadium is Friday, August 25, 2023, at 7 p.m.