Bluefield Rams ready for success

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — It is common in sports for teams to have a year that they have to rebuild as a program. Last year, Drew Bailey took over the diamond as the head coach for the Bluefield Rams Softball team in what was most definitely a rebuild year.

After finishing the 2019 season 16-35, the players and Coach Bailey are hoping this year is a complete turnaround. This season, his team’s mindset is different and the girls are ready for success.

Veronica Casanova came to the program when Coach Bailey did and can already tell the difference compared to last season.

“A lot of the people who returned this year came back as upperclassman, I think they want to be able to the best for their season, I know that I do. The dedication from everyone is just stronger this year,” Casanova said.

Lexi Harmon a standout pitcher for the Rams believes their change in attitude is already allowing them to make strides both on and off the diamond.

“Way better attitudes than we had last year, and we just I think we are just improving all around,” Harmon said.

The Rams just started the season last week and sit at 2 and 4. They play a double header on the road in South Carolina on Friday, February 21, 2020 against Allen University.

