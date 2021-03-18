Bluefield Ridge Runners announce head coach

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The Bluefield Ridge Runners named their new Head Coach. Joe Oliver will be taking over the helm in the new season for the revamped Appalachian League.

Oliver comes to Bluefield with experience all over the diamond; from playing, coaching and managing. His career started in 1983 when he was drafted in the MLB June Amateur Draft. He found a home with the Cincinnati Reds, which began 13 years of experience in the Major Leagues.

When his playing days were over, he took on manager positions, including one with the Boston Red Sox. Most recently, he was the manager for the Portland Sea Dogs — a role he was supposed to continue before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“I cannot wait to get started,” Oliver said. “I look forward to bringing success to these players, the Appalachian League, and the city of Bluefield.”

The Ridge Runners begin their season on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Kingsport.