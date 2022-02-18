BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 18, 2022, Terry Brown, the former Athletic Director of Bluefield State College, passed away.

According to a press release from BSC, Brown was the Athletic Director for 27 years and coached the Men’s Basketball, Tennis and Golf teams for 22 years. Brown is a Bluefield State alumnus and former basketball player.

After graduating, Brown joined John Quintier’s basketball coaching staff. In 1980, Brown became the Head Basketball Coach at BSC, and in 1987 became the Athletic Director. Brown spent 43 years with Bluefield State College and was involved in the basketball team for 31 of the 43 years either on the court or sideline.

When Brown retired from the Athletic Director position, he was asked what he would miss most about the job.

“I’m going to miss the kids. It’s going to be very difficult to adjust, I’m sure; my three children are grown and all of them are former Bluefield State students. I am now a grandpa, ” Brown said. ” I’m going to miss the people I have been in contact with over the years.”

Brown is a member of the BSC Athletics Hall of Fame.