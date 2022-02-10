BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield State Baseball team is being welcomed by the Bluefield Ridge Runners and administrators of Bowen Field.

Bowen Field is located just outside of Lotito Park in Bluefield, West Virginia. Last season, the team won the Black College “Small School” World Series. Head baseball coach, Drew Bailey said his incoming recruiting class is about thirty players, mainly from the east coast.

He said they’re ready to run the bases.

“You know, being able to get some guys right away that are ready to play and compete and we got some freshman that is playing right away but then we got some guys that are going to have some time to develop and get better,” Bailey said.

Bluefield State’s Baseball team will take on UNC Pembroke at Bowen Field on February 22nd.

The college says they plan to allow spectators and follow guidelines.