Boys Basketball Sectional Schedule

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist Claressa Shields has a date and an opponent for her mixed martial arts debut with the Professional Fighters League.

Shields will fight Brittney Elkin on June 10, the promotion told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The bout in Atlantic City, New Jersey, will be the beginning of Shields' daunting quest to add MMA titles to her boxing success, which includes professional world titles in three weight classes.