CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Boys State Tournament begins Tuesday, March 15, 2022 and we have five area teams representing Southern West Virginia.

Day 1: Tuesday, March 15

(A) 9:30 A.M. #6 Pendleton County vs. #3 Tucker County

(AA) 11:15 A.M. #5 South Harrison vs. #4 Ravenswood

(A) 1:00 P.M. #7 Greater Beckley Christian vs. #2 Man

(A) 5:30 P.M. #8 Madonna vs. #1 James Monroe

(AA) 7:15 P.M. #8 Magnolia vs. #1 Poca

(A) 9:00 P.M. #5 Cameron vs. #4 Huntington St. Joseph’s

Day 2: Wednesday March 16

(AAA) 9:30 A.M. #6 Herbert Hoover vs. #3 Fairmont Senior

(AA) 11:15 A.M. #6 Wyoming East vs. #3 Bluefield

(AAA) 1:00 P.M. #7 Scott vs. #2 Logan

(AAA) 5:30 P.M. #8 North Marion vs. #1 Shady Spring

(AA) 7:15 P.M. #7 Braxton County vs. #2 St. Marys

(AAA) 9:00 P.M. #5 Grafton vs. #4 Wheeling Central Catholic

Day 3: Thursday, March 17

(AAAA) 9:30 A.M. #6 Wheeling Park vs. #3 Parkersburg South

(A) 11:15 A.M. Winner of #2 vs. #7 against Winner of #3 vs. #6

(AAAA) 1:00 P.M. #7 Cabell Midland vs. #2 Jefferson

(AAAA) 5:30 P.M. #8 Musselman vs. #1 Morgantown

(A) 7:15 P.M. Winner of #1 vs. #8 against Winner of #4 vs. #5

(AAAA) 9:00 P.M. #5 George Washington vs. #4 South Charleston

Day 4: Friday, March 18

(AA) 9:30 A.M. Winner of #2 vs. #7 against Winner #3 vs. #6

(AAA) 11:15 A.M. Winner of #2 vs. #7 against Winner #3 vs. #6

(AA) 1:00 P.M. Winner of #1 vs. #8 against Winner of #4 vs. #5

(AAAA) 5:30 P.M. Winner of #1 vs. #8 against Winner of #4 vs. #5

(AAA) 7:15 P.M. Winner of #1 vs. #8 against Winner of #4 vs. #5

(AAAA) 9:00 P.M. Winner of #2 vs. #7 against Winner of #3 vs. #6

Day 5: Saturday, March 19

(A) 10:00 A.M. Championship Game

(AA) 12:30 P.M Championship Game

(AAA) 5:30 P.M. Championship Game

(AAAA) 8:00 P.M. Championship Game