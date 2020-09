OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — 59News confirmed with Oak Hill Head Football Coach Dave Moneypenny that Friday night’s game against Chapmanville in Logan County has been canceled. This comes after an announcement that Logan County sports are still being put on hold.

Oak Hill has yet to play a game this season because Fayette County has been in the orange on the county alert system since Week One. This would have been their first game of the season.