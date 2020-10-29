Changes to the Week Nine High School Football Schedule

(WVNS) — Week nine of high school football is here and this is what you can expect to see Inside the SportsZone Friday night at 11 p.m.
Burdette Camping Game of the Week – Greenbrier East @ Princeton – 7 p.m.
Clay-Battle @ Montcalm – 6 p.m.
Greenbrier West @ Midland Trail – 7:30 p.m. – CANCELED
Meadow Bridge @ Nicholas County – 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson @ Oak Hill – 7 p.m.
River View @ Mount View – 7:30 p.m.
Liberty (Raleigh) @ Shady Spring – 7:30 p.m. – CANCELED
Tygarts Valley @ Pocahontas County – 7: 00 p.m.
PikeView vs. Lincoln County – took place Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2020. Lincoln County won 40 to 26.
Wahama @ PikeView – Saturday Oct. 31 @ 1 p.m.