Clarification on Minor League Baseball rumors

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Baseball America, Ballpark Digest and Sports Illustrated are just a few media outlets that posted articles, claiming Major League Baseball reached a deal with Minor League Baseball regarding 40 minor league clubs around the country. Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager Rocky Malamisura, said this is not true.

“Negotiations are still ongoing, there has been no decision made as to the future contraction or the future of the PBA at this point so they are still talking,” Malamisura said.

Malamisura also added he has received confirmation that if there is a 2020 baseball season, the Bluefield Blue Jays will be playing at home at Bowen Field.