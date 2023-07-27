WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The NFL’s Cleveland Browns are hosting their 2023 training camp right here in Southern West Virginia.

The Browns are now the third team to hold their preseason training camp at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center in the last ten years, following the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

Players say the hospitality they’ve experienced during their stay in White Sulphur Springs has been second to none.

“I had never been here before, but I think everything has been awesome. The community and everything is good, I’m pretty sure the guys are loving it,” said Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

“I love it, man. It’s beautiful. I would love to come out here and practice and run all day and just look at this view if I could,” said Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. “I’m having a good time here.”

Browns players say the decision to hold training camp more than 300 miles from home has allowed them a break from their daily routines. They say the trip is a chance to fully immerse themselves in football and build stronger relationships with their teammates.

“We’ve been here just trying to build that chemistry with each other,” Emerson Jr. told 59News. “Coach blessed me with a suite! I don’t know why, but I brought my PS5 so it worked out. I’ve got my games, we play a lot of UFC, a lot of Madden and (NBA) 2K, we just relax in there until bed check. We’re just getting to know each other.”

On the field, the Browns are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 7-10 season last year. Quarterback Deshaun Watson did not live up to expectations his first year in Cleveland, after receiving a record-breaking contract to join the Browns as a Free Agent in 2022.

But this year, Watson will have a major new weapon joining him on the offense, as former New York Jets Wide Receiver Elijah Moore joins the team.

Moore says he and Watson are working hard to build the kind of connection that could be the difference between wins and losses.

“It’s just being on the same page as him. Going into rooms behind the scenes and seeing how he’s thinking. As long as I get on the same page as him, it’s going to be magic out there,” Moore explained.

If the Browns are able to build up the kind of chemistry that leads teams to special seasons, perhaps they will remember their time together at The Greenbrier as the place where those relationships first began.