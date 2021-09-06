Bluefield State head football coach reflects on first game

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — For the first time since 1981, the Bluefield State Football team took to the field Saturday, September 4, 2021, in front of a rallying crowd.

Just a year after the school made the announcement to revive the program, the Big Blue football team got the chance to showcase their work.

More than 25 hundred people came out from around the community to show their support.

Big Blue Head coach Tony Coaxum said their presence meant more than what happened in the game.

“Taking everything in, and seeing all the people from our board of governors who were born and raised here, the alumni that I heard from, and being around Saturday after the game, it was really really special for the people here,” said Coaxum.

Coaxum said he hopes in the next few weeks, they can get even more of the community to come out and support the program.