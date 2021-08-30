Bluefield University raising money for athletics

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Administrators at Bluefield University are asking the community to “go further.”

This time, they Are using the school’s rebranded slogan to focus on raising money for the Rise Up Rams campaign. The campaign focuses on raising money for the school’s athletic programs to help with buying new equipment, traveling to tournaments, and scholarships.

Because of the pandemic, finding money for athletics became even more important.

“We, being predominantly athletic in our student makeup here at Bluefield University, it just helps us to go through those motions,” said Jacob Key, Associate VP of Institutional Advancement at Bluefield University.

The school is accepting donations through Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. People can donate here.