Bluefield University student-athlete declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– One Bluefield University student-athlete has decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Baltimore native, Charles Turner-Cox declared for the NFL Draft through social media last week on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Turner-Cox, who plays defensive back for the Rams, was selected to play in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl on January 15, 2022. He will be the only NAIA player at a major Division I Senior Bowl that showcases talents of college players across the country.

But, this isn’t his first invitation.

He went to three other national bowls including the NAIA Senior Bowl, the FBS All-American Bowl, and the FCS National Bowl. Turner-Cox said he’s excited about this process.

“The skills I bring to the table would be athleticism, using my left to my ability, also my size, my IQ just learning the game and play fast and also being a good teammate and being coachable,” Turner-Cox said.

Bluefield University Assistant Football Coach, Devon Jackson, gave his reaction to Turner-Cox declaring for the draft.

“He was my first player to go All-Conference. So when he declared, and he had that much traction and got all these bowl invites, I was extremely proud of him. The effort he’s put in, seeing all the background work, and knowing that his effort that he put in on the field has paid off,” Jackson said.

The SPIRAL Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Florida is scheduled to kick-off at 4 p.m. on January 15, 2021. The game can be streamed online through the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl’s Facebook Page.