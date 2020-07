MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS)-- The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in consultation with its medical officials, has today postponed the start of men’s basketball team workouts for 14 days following the most recent COVID-19 test results.

The men’s basketball team was slated to begin workouts on Monday, July 6, but five men’s basketball student-athletes and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. With this 14-day postponement, workouts for those athletes who test negative for COVID-19 can start on Monday, July 20.