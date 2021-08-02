WVU Tech women’s basketball names new head coach

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech Women’s Basketball team welcomes a new head coach.

After nine years, Head Coach Anna Kowalska left to become the head women’s basketball coach at Life University in Georgia.

So, the search began for a new Golden Bears coach. It brought a coach from Georgia back home to the Mountain State. Roger Hodge is a native of Summers County. He spent most of his career as a program builder, and is excited to take control of an already successful team.

“That part is not necessary. We are trying to build it into a program of more national prominence and the process is kind of the same,” said Hodge.

With students set to move on campus in the coming weeks, Hodge said he can not wait to get started.