Concord Basketball prepares to host West Liberty

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord Basketball is back in action Wednesday, January 20, 2021, after the men and women both went 1-1 last week. West Liberty will be traveling to Athens where both Mountain Lion teams will look to bounce back after their losses to Davis and Elkins.

Men’s Head Coach Todd May stressed the fact his boys need to defend the boards well because they are facing off against a team who controls the rebound game.

“They offensive rebound 48 percent of their misses which is an astounding stat. In years back, I have looked back at other scouts and it is usually in that 35 to 40 range. When you are almost getting half of your misses back, that puts a lot of stress on our defense to make sure we rebound,” May said.

For the ladies, Kenny Osborne said the Senators are a good three point shooting team, so they are going to have to control the arch.

“They still shoot their fair share of threes, I think we’ve beat them the last four times. When we have done that we have defended the three point arch, if we can defend the three point arch we will have a chance if we don’t it could be a long night,” Osborne said.

The ladies tip off at 5:00 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m.