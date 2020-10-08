Concord Football finally back on field

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Concord Football Team has been patiently waiting to get back on the gridiron after their fall season was moved because of the postponement from the Mountain East Conference.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the team finally got to take the field with first year, Head Coach Dave Walker. Despite the adversity Walker and the team have faced so far, there was no lack of positive energy on the field at their first practice.

“I think they have done amazing, they have adapted well. Yesterday being on the field, it was like Christmas time. They were all excited. Lots of smiles, a lot of energy. I don’t think we are any different than anyone else. We are probably all in the same, boat but it makes you appreciate what you have,” Walker said.

The team is allowed to have 15 practices in the month. Walker said he is looking forward to getting to build the program and get to know his guys even better.